EURUSD continues the run higher and pushes toward the 1.1200 area

Moves above a swing area at 1.11719-787

The EURUSD has continued its run to the upside and has just broken above a swing area defined by swing highs and lows going back to the end of October. That area comes in at 1.11719 to 1.11787. The next target area is at 1.11985 to 1.1205 followed by the swing hi from the end of December at 1.12385.













UPDATE: The EURUSD on the daily is testing the topside trend line at 1.11825. The high price reached 1.1184 so far. A move would increase the bullish bias for the pair. Earlier today, the price moved back above the 100 and 200 day MAs (blue and green lines at 1.10514 and 1.10966 respectively).