The 200 hour MA is finding some buyers

The EURUSD had moved to test the 200 hour MA at the 1.09462 (see earlier post ). Buyers has initially put a toe in the water against the level.









On the topside, sellers can define risk against the 1.0962 area now (stay outside the box and the sellers are in control). If want to risk more, the 100 hour MA should NOT be breached if the sellers are to keep control.

On a break, expect more downside with 1.09215 -263 the next target.