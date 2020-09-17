EURUSD moves toward the 200 hour MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The EURUSD moves toward 200 hour MA at 1.18273

The EURUSD is moving toward the 200 hour MA at 1.18273. The move has taken the price above the 50% of the range for the week at 1.18181.  

EURUSD tests 200 hour MA

The EURUSD was able to stay above the low from yesterday in the NY session at 1.17867.  That did help to give a little more "bull" in the trading (see earlier post outlining the risk defining level as an intraday barometer for buyers and sellers) .  

Now with London traders looking to exit for the day, there is some covering toward the moving averages starting with the 200 hour MA. 

