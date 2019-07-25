EUR/USD pares earlier decline with ECB policy decision soon to come

EUR/USD rises to a high of 1.1149 on the day

I wouldn't look much into the move here as I reckon it's a bit of profit-taking ahead of the event later. Of note, the dollar is also a little weaker against the pound with cable rising to a session high of 1.2495 as well.





EUR/GBP is basically unchanged on the day, trading in a narrow range of 18 pips and that's where I'd look for any clear cut euro/pound strength if anything.





As for key near-term levels in case price breaks higher later upon the ECB announcement, watch out for the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.1180 in EUR/USD and offers around 1.1200 followed by the 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 1.1209.



