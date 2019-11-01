EUR/USD picks up from where it left off yesterday

Not much has changed as we look towards US non-farm payrolls





Buyers are still looking to establish more upside control with near-term resistance seen closer to 1.1179 but the key level to look out for will be the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.1196 as well as offers resting close to 1.1200.





That will potentially be what helps to limit gains on the day as we look towards the US jobs report later at 1230 GMT.





For the time being, large expiries are seen resting at 1.1150 and 1.1200 so that may yet factor into keeping price action within a more narrow range before they roll off later today.





Buyers are holding near-term control since the FOMC meeting concluded but unless they can break the key resistance levels above, sellers will still be "in the game" and may look to drive price back lower in the coming sessions.



