EUR/USD plunges back below 1.1300 as dollar bids ramp up on the session

EUR/USD falls to a low of 1.1282 on the day









The pressure is ramping up as the dollar is gaining - alongside the yen - as Austria's nationwide lockdown is reigniting pandemic fears in the FX space. USD/JPY has even fallen rather sharply from 114.50 to 114.00 and hitting fresh session lows on the day.





Going back to EUR/USD, this doesn't bode well for the euro in general as Austria could just be a sign of things to come with the virus situation also worsening in many other countries in the region - most notably Germany.





German health minister Jens Spahn refused to rule out a return to lockdown and that will likely keep markets a little jumpy as the virus situation plays out in the days/weeks ahead.

The low this week touched 1.1265 but a weekly close below the support region at 1.1290-00 will likely exacerbate further downside momentum for the pair going into next week.