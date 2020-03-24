EURUSD presses against the 100 hour MA. Dip buyers try to hold support.

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The 100 hour MA is being tested

The EURUSD moved higher and made some key steps to the upside, chief of which was getting above the 100 hour MA (blue line - see earlier post here).

The price has moved back down to retest that key MA level at 1.07712.  So far, dip buyers, are stepping in and trying to put a floor against the risk defining area. Stay above, and buyers can breathe a sigh of relief. Move below with momentum and I would expect the dip buyers to give up.  

