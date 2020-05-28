EURUSD pushes to a new highs for the day and the week.

Approaches the 50% retracement of the years trading range. Trade at the highest level since March 30



The EURUSD is pushing to a new session high and in the process is moving closer to the 50% retracement of the years trading range at 1.10633. The pair has moved to the highest level since March 30













Drilling to the hourly chart, the price moved above the recent swing highs at 1.1030-345 and has been able to hold support against that area in the current hourly bar. That gives the buyers the confidence to push higher. It also since the area as a risk defining level for the longs. Stay above is more bullish.