EURUSD pushes to to a new session highs. Looks toward the swing highs from the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Volatile up and down price action

The EURUSD has resumed its move back to the upside after up and down trading during the ECB Lagarde press conference.

Volatile up and down price action_

The price started the New York session with a move above its 100 hour moving average at 1.21140. However a topside trend line at 1.2137 could not be breached, leading to a rotation back toward support at a swing area between 1.20948 and 1.2100.  After holding there, the rotation back to the upside was on, with the parent now moving above the topside trend line at 1.20369.

The next targets come in against the high price from yesterday at 1.21467 and swing highs at 1.2153. Above that the Monday and week high comes in at 1.2164. The high price from last week (on Friday) was at 1.2177.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose