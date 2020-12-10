EURUSD pushes to to a new session highs. Looks toward the swing highs from the week





The price started the New York session with a move above its 100 hour moving average at 1.21140. However a topside trend line at 1.2137 could not be breached, leading to a rotation back toward support at a swing area between 1.20948 and 1.2100. After holding there, the rotation back to the upside was on, with the parent now moving above the topside trend line at 1.20369.





The next targets come in against the high price from yesterday at 1.21467 and swing highs at 1.2153. Above that the Monday and week high comes in at 1.2164. The high price from last week (on Friday) was at 1.2177.



