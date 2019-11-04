EURUSD reaches 200 hour MA and 50% retracement. Stalling.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The 200 hour MA and 50% is at 1.1124

It's official....the EURUSD has reached its 200 hour MA and 50% retracement at 1.1124.

The 200 hour MA and 50% is at 1.1124 
Will the dual support level stall the fall?  Or will there be a bounce higher in what has been a farily steady run lower in trading today? Helping the buyers is that the 100 day MA at 1.11192 provides another support level just 5 pips from the 1.1124 level. That should give sellers some cause for pause (and perhaps some profit taking).

A move below the 100 day MA at 1.11192 should trigger stops. 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose