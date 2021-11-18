EURUSD reaches new highs for the day

Moves above the 100 hour MA/50% of the week's trading range

The EURUSD has reached a new high for the day and in the process has extended above the 50% midpoint of the week's trading range, and the 100 hour moving average.



The 50% level comes in at 1.13627. The 100 hour moving average is above that level at 1.13665. The high price just reached 1.13733.





Stay above the levels in the 61.8% retracement and the broken trendline come in at 1.13864



