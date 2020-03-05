EURUSD remains above it's 100 hour MA





Right now it seems the pair is taking clues from the room the Fed has to cut rates and the lack of room that the ECB has to cut rates (interest rate differentials). The storyline can change if investors start to shun European assets, but for now, the flow funds seems to be out of the US and back home into Europe.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the price has been trading above and below a topside trend line over the last few days. We are currently back above that trend line at 1.1181 (but just barely). Nevertheless if the price can keep the price above that level, we could see further momentum. Other targets on the topside include the high from December 31 at 1.12387 and the swing high from August 2019 at 1.1248.











Also of importance for the bias is that the price remains above its 200 day moving average. On Tuesday and again yesterday, buyers lined up against that keep moving average. It currently comes in at 1.10963. Like the 100 hour moving average, if the sellers are to take more control, moving below that 200 day moving average would be needed.