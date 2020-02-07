EURUSD remains below broken swing area

Targets some October swing lows

The EURUSD today did extended to a intraday high of 1.09844. That did take the price above the November swing low of 1.09806, but remain below the swing levels from October November and January at 1.0988-918. It would take a move above the 1.09918 level to weaken the bearish technical picture. It did not happen. Sellers remain in control.









On the downside, the pair will now target the October 3 and October 8 lows at 1.0940. Below that the 1.0922 area followed by the 2019 low at 1.08787.









