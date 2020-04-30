EURUSD remains below the 200 bar MA on 4-hour and 61.8%

Trades near unchanged on the day

As the Lagarde press conference continues, the EURUSD is steady with the price little changed on the day at 1.0873.









Technically, the high price today has stalled near it's falling 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart. That trend comes in at 1.0887. Also near that level is the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the April 15 high at 1.08885. The high for the day reached 1.0890 but quickly backed off. It will take a move back above those levels, and then a swing area at 1.0896 to 1.0904 to solicit more upside momentum in the pair.





On the downside, the 50% retracement of the same move down comes in at 1.08576. Below that is the rising 100 hour moving average at 1.08416 and the 200 hour moving average 1.08345.







