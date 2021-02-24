EURUSD rises back to old swing area

In the EURUSD, the price also had technical disappointment on the break of the 200 hour moving average at 1.21168. The prices now moved back above its 100 hour moving average as well at 1.21331.





The next target comes at the old swing area between 1.21435 and 1.21496. The high price just reached 1.2144.





Admittedly, markets are for the 2nd day in a row getting comfort from Powell's testimony. Brainard's comments were also in line with his and suggest no change in rates and also a comfort with the inflation expectations not running quickly to the upside.



