EURUSD rotate back down toward the old December ceiling

Since then, the pair has wandered back to the downside and in the process retested the old ceiling (that which was a ceiling becomes a floor). The low price reached 1.21783 and found some modest buying. The current price trades at 1.2191.





Technically, traders are watching the old ceiling and using it to defined risk. Hold above and the upside should be explored further. Move below the new floor and the break is a failure.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the price of the EURUSD also move further away from the swing lows going back to January, March, April 2018 in the 1.2153 to 1.21641 area. That area is also a key bias level as well. If the ceiling on the hourly chart is broken, getting below the old floor from the daily chart at 1.2153-64 would help confirm the failed break and tilt the bias more to the downside for traders.









