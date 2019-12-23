EURUSD rotates to a new day high

Back above the 50% midpoint

The EURUSD has rotated back higher and in the process has moved above the 50% midpoint at 1.10895. The 100 bar MA on the 4-hour comes in at 1.1096 and is the next target. On Friday, the price fell below that level and moved down to test its 200 hour MA on the 4-hour AND the 100 day MA as well (the price bounced off the 200 bar MA).









So today - going forward - the price trades between those MA levels. They are risk and bias defining levels to eye. Breaks above or below will tilt the bias more in the direction of the break.





Keep in mind that there is little to go on this week and that there are a lot of traders who have mailed it in for the year. So the charts - and trading - can get choppy. If you have shopping to do, do it. If you have to trade, these levels would be the ones to eye (and hope for follow through).