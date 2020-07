Narrow range extended higher as buyers make a play

The EURUSD has extended the trading range of 33 pips in the last few minutes of trading as it broke above the 50% midpoint of the range since the June 10 high. That level came in at 1.12941. The high for the day had stalled near that level on 2 separate occasions before the recent break. The price high has extended to 1.13086 so far.