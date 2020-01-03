EURUSD runs back above broken technical levels





On the topside, the broken 38.2% comes in at 1.11726. That level is also where the price closed yesterday and would be the next target.





Overall, the price action today tried to crack below the 50%, the 200 hour MA and the 200 day MA, but could not keep the selling momentum going. We now trade back between the 200 hour MA (at 1.11414), and the 100 hour MA above (which is still up there at 1.11908 currently). That is a lot of room (about 50 pips) to roam without tilting the trend too bullish or too bearish.





Traders can lean against the 1.1152 level now and hope the next run will be toward that 100 hour MA. The trade is based on the idea that the shorts had their shot, but they could not keep the trend move down alive. So go the other way.



