EURUSD runs back toward the day highs and the 200 day MA

The low at 1.09507 held support

The EURUSD started the NY session on a downward trajectory. They had the upper hand. However, the targets at the broken 38.2% and swing low at 1.09507 were downside targets. The price action stalled just ahead of the 1.09507 level, and dollar selling has led to a run back higher.









The price has moved back up to the 100 day MA at 1.10422 and the 200 day MA at 1.10801. Get above (the 200 day MA held earlier today) and the buyers are even more in control.