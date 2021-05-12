EURUSD runs from the 100 hour MA. Looks toward the 200 hour MA/50% retracement after stronger CPI
Technical Analysis
Higher CPI
The EURUSD is running to the upside after the much stronger CPI data. The pair is down testing its 200 hour moving average of 50% retracement of the move up from the May for the low at 1.2077 and 1.20815 respectively. There is a initial bounce on the first test. A break below - and staying below - should solicit more selling today.
PS. The price did break below the two technical levels to a session low 1.20712 but is bouncing back higher on the initial disappointment disappointment. The 1.2100 and the broken 38.2% retracement at 1.21042 should provide some resistance.
Should the price cracked below the aforementioned support targets again, the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the May 5 low comes in at 1.20588. The 100 day moving averages at 1.20451.
The US stocks have moved lower with the NASDAQ index down -200 points. The the NASDAQ futures are faring worse with the decline of -187.5 points. The S&P index is trading down -35 points.
In the US debt market, the 10 years up two basis points at 1.641%. The two years up 0.6 basis points to 0.164%