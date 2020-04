New lows for the day







The swing lows from April 9 at 1.0804 and April 8 at 1.08293 are the next targets.

The EURUSD is running lower into the London fixing at 11 AM ET/1600 GMT and in the process has moved to a new session low. The price has moved below the 61.8% at 1.0852 after testing the 200 hour MA at the NY highs (at 1.0898 currently).