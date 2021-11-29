EURUSD shows some upside life as the clock ticks toward the close

New US session high for the EURUSD

The EURUSD has been trading in a 19 pip trading range for the US session but it extending higher in the current hourly bar. In the process, the price has moved back above the 200 hour MA at 1.12703 and looks set to close above that MA for the first time in eight trading hours. That would be a positive bias shift for the pair heading into the new trading day.









In the new trading day stay above the 200 hour moving average would be more positive with the 1.1287 to 1.1294 as the next upside target followed by another swing area between 1.13215 and 1.13315.

