EURUSD sits on the lower trend line.

Can the sellers push lower

The EURUSD is sitting right on a trend line. A move below and move below the close from yesterday at 1.21174 would tilt the bias more to the downside.









The traders tried to take the price higher and above the next target defined by swing highs and lows between 1.21507 and 1.21552, but it was not meant to be. The price rotated back down.





The pair has been up for 4 consecutive days (although yesterday it was only up 1 or 2 pips). A move below the close from yesterday at 1.21174 would put into jeopardy that streak.