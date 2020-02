Inching lower and lower.



The EURUSD is heading to a new low and is looking to test the 1.0940 low from October 3 and October 8. The low just reached 1.09414.









A move below will have traders targeting the other swing lows from 2019 at 1.09262 and then 1.09236. The low for 2019 reached 1.08787 back on October 1.