EURUSD starts the NA session with a move to new session lows

The EURUSD moves back below the 100 day MA

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low with the price in the process falling below the 100 day MA at 1.10431 and a lower channel trend line at 1.1037 as well. The high price on Friday tested a topside trend line and backed off.













If the price can stay below the 100 day MA now, it shifts the bias lower with the swing high from March 19 at 1.09799. Better support comes in at the rising trend line and 100 hour MA at the 1.0951 area. That is also home to the swing low from Friday. Should there be a run lower, those levels will be key target support.