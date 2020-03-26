EURUSD stays above the 1.09507 intraday support level... Bounces
Technical Analysis
Increases the levels importance going forward
In the earlier post on the EURUSD, I outlined the close support area saying:
Stay above the 1.09507 will now be eyed as close risk/bias for the pair.
The price has been able to stay above that level with lows over the last two hour bars in the NY session at 1.0950. That hold, increases the levels importance going forward. Stay above, more bullish. Move below more bearish.
The price has bounced and traded to a new session high at 1.1000.
Now the technicals shift to getting - and staying above the 1.1000 level. If done, the next target would be the 100 day moving average at 1.10419.