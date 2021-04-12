EURUSD remains in 4-day up and down range

The pair is in a 67 pip range over 4 days

The EURUSD initially moved lower into the European session , but has since rebounded higher and is trading near the high for the day.













The move back to the upside has taken the price back above the 100 hour MA and the 100 day MA at 1.1884 and 1.1890 respectively. The current price is up near the high from last Wednesday at 1.19149 and a late Friday high at 1.19093. The high today reached 1.19177.





The pair has been mired in a 67 pips trading range over the last four days. The low was at 1.1960 back on Thursday. The high was 1.19268 also on Thursday. The buyers and sellers are battling between those two extremes as traders signed which is the next directional move for the pair.





The move back above the moving averages tilt supplies back to the upside today. Stay above those moving averages gives a buyers the edge. However, they still need to make the play to and through the high from last week at 1.19268. There may still be sellers against that high, but I would expect stops on a break with momentum. Prices tend not to stay non trending for too long. So be prepared for a break and run at some point.