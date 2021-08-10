EUR/USD stays subdued to start the day but lingers at four-month lows
Technical Analysis
EUR/USD is keeping at levels last seen since early April
Another typical summer's day is upon us in European morning trade as major currencies are showing little poise to really move to start the session.
EUR/USD is keeping within an 8 pips range but is trading at levels last seen since early April.
The pair fell to fresh lows in over four months yesterday as the dollar continues to keep firmer since last week, particularly spurred by the strong US jobs report on Friday.
For now, keep below the July lows @ 1.1752-56 and sellers will reaffirm a more favourable downside bias targeting the end-March lows @ 1.1704-11 next.
Below that, further support is only seen closer to the September and November lows last year around the region of 1.1603-12.