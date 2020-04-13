EURUSD stays within a technical defined range

EURUSD is lower on the day

The EURUSD is staying within a technical defined trading range.









On the topside, a trend line stalled the rally. That upside trend line comes in at 1.0971 (and moving higher) currently.





On the downside, the 100 hour MA (blue line) at 1.09025 and a lower trend line just below that level at 1.0898 are the downside targets. The low today bounced off the 100 hour MA at 1.0902.



The current price is closer to the lower trend line and 100 hour MA and lower on the day at 1.0919. The price close on Friday at 1.0933.