EURUSD steps back down on dollar buying today

The dollar moved lower yesterday on impeachment worries. Today the greenback is reversing

The EURUSD moved higher yesterday on impeachment fears. The price rise moved up to the 100 hour moving average (blue line) and the underside of the broken trend line. The price peaked above each of those levels, but quickly reversed. In the early Asian session, sellers leaned against the levels (the 50% retracement was also near the area 1.10203) and the price rotation lower was back on as buyers turned to sellers.









The pair just moved below the lows from yesterday and the swing area in the 1.0983 to 1.09894 area (see red numbered circles in the chart above). If the price can now stay below that swing area, the sellers would remain in firm control/the buyers will be worried. A move above muddies the waters a bit on the failed break. On the downside the low for the week (double bottom on Monday) reached 1.09656.







