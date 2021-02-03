EURUSD still can't crack below support....

The November and September highs between 1.20027 and 1.2010 stall the fall again









Since breaking above on December 1, the price is not returned to the area until yesterday and today. The lows today have skimmed the bottom of that range, but can't get below (see green numbered circles and lower yellow area in the chart above). Buyers continue to lean, but stops should be triggered on a break below.





Below is the daily chart of what it looks like.







