EUR/USD technical analysis - stay biased lower

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | eurusd

Euro chart via Credit Suisse, analyst remains bearish 

Commentary in brief:
  • stay biased lower 
  • potential trend support at 1.0758, with the April low at 1.0727
  • a fresh bounce from this 1.0758/27 zone is likely, we continue to look for an eventual clear break in due course to confirm a more impulsive move lower
  • next meaningful support seen at the 1.0635 low of March … Big picture, our bias is for this to also be removed in due course. 
  • Resistance at 1.0923/62 now ideally caps
(Please note chart print is from earlier in the week)
