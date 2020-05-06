EUR/USD technical analysis - stay biased lower

Euro chart via Credit Suisse, analyst remains bearish

Commentary in brief:

stay biased lower

potential trend support at 1.0758, with the April low at 1.0727

a fresh bounce from this 1.0758/27 zone is likely, we continue to look for an eventual clear break in due course to confirm a more impulsive move lower

next meaningful support seen at the 1.0635 low of March … Big picture, our bias is for this to also be removed in due course.

Resistance at 1.0923/62 now ideally caps

