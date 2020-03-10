EURUSD test 100 hour MA and other support levels as new lows are being made intraday

Other support targets

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process is testing its 100 hour moving average at 1.12933. Also near that level is the 50% retracement of the move up from the base reached on March 4. That base stalled at the 200 day moving average on that day at the 1.1096 area. The next 3 days saw the price rally up to 1.14918 before rolling over to the downside today.









Also near the level is a old trend line. That trend line was broken briefly on March 5, but reversed higher (see red numbered circles).





A break below the cluster of support should solicit more selling momentum with 1.12464 (61.8% retracement), and the rising 200 hour moving average at the 1.11874 (and moving higher) as other downside target levels.

