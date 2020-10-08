EURUSD tests 100 hour MA after 200 hour moving average/38.2% held at the lows
Technical Analysis
100 hour moving average at 1.17577
The New York session low stalled against the 200 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement between 1.1732 and 1.1736. The and ability to move lower, turned buyers and sellers and the prices back up retesting its 100 hour moving average 1.17577.
If the sellers are to remain in control, stay below the 100 hour moving averages key. A move above and all bets are off for the sellers/bears (see earlier post).