EURUSD tests 200 hour MA and 38.2% retracement

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

On Friday, the MA (and trend line) stalled the rally.

The EURUSD is of testing its 200 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement at 1.0862-64 area.  Recall that on Friday the price tested the 200 hour moving average and topside channel trendline, only to find willing sellers against the risk defining levels. 

On Friday, the MA (and trend line) stalled the rally.

The combination today also provides a lower is trading opportunity for those looking to sell the EURUSD.   If momentum increases on a move above, I would expect stops to be triggered with the 50% retracement at 1.0892 as the next upside target. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose