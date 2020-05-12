EURUSD tests 200 hour MA and 38.2% retracement

On Friday, the MA (and trend line) stalled the rally.

The EURUSD is of testing its 200 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement at 1.0862-64 area. Recall that on Friday the price tested the 200 hour moving average and topside channel trendline, only to find willing sellers against the risk defining levels.









The combination today also provides a lower is trading opportunity for those looking to sell the EURUSD. If momentum increases on a move above, I would expect stops to be triggered with the 50% retracement at 1.0892 as the next upside target.