EURUSD tests 200 hour MA, finds sellers on the test

Price stays below 200 hour MA and 50% retracement

The EURUSD tested the 200 hour MA, and found sellers on the test (see earlier post). The price high reached 1.17336. The 200 hour MA is currently at 1.1733. The price is currently back at 1.17145.















On a break lower, the 100 hour MA and the 100 day MA remains key support at 1.1665 to 1.16692.