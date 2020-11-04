EURUSD tests 200 hour MA, finds sellers on the test
Technical Analysis
Price stays below 200 hour MA and 50% retracement
The EURUSD tested the 200 hour MA, and found sellers on the test (see earlier post). The price high reached 1.17336. The 200 hour MA is currently at 1.1733. The price is currently back at 1.17145.
As mentioned in the earlier post, the 200 hour MA and the 50% retracement was a key upside target that would need to be broken to increase the bullish bias. It could not get the shove ... yet at least. If the price is going to make a run higher, stay above the 1.1700 to 1.1708 area to give the buyers in the game.
On a break lower, the 100 hour MA and the 100 day MA remains key support at 1.1665 to 1.16692.