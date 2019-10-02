EURUSD tests the next key upside technical target

The EURUSD tests 38.2% retracement and 200 hour moving average









As posted earlier, the EURUSD was showing some bull signs (it's just not running ). The bulls/buyers have moved the price higher, but now it has a dual target level to get to and through. We can see some selling against the area.





We will see if he buyers/bulls can keep the train running to the upside.



The EURUSD has moved to a new session high and in the process has extended up to test the 38.2% retracement at 1.09537 and the 200 hour moving average at 1.09562. The 2 levels near the same area should give traders some cause for pause with stops on a break above.