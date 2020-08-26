EURUSD tests low swing floor in early NA trading

Swing low area at 1.17795 to 1.17837 is targeted

The EURUSD is down testing the swing floor area in the early NY trading. That area comes between 1.1779 and 1.17837.









Durable goods came out stronger than expected. The dollar is a little stronger after the data and the EURUSD is down retesting the swing area as I type. A break below would have traders looking toward the low from last week at 1.17533. Staying above and the 1.18011 would be eyed as resistance.





The pair today started the Asian session by finding sellers against a topside trend line (see green numbered circles). In the European session, the pair tried to move back above its broken 100 hour moving average during 3 separate hourly bars but each failed to ignite any further upside momentum. The early New York session at the price dipping to new session lows.









