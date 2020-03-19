EURUSD tests lower trend line on hourly chart

Tries to hold the support line



The EURUSD has been scraping along the lows for the day him over the last few hours of trading. The low extended to 1.06541. That is the lowest level since April 2017.













Looking at the hourly chart above, the low price is also been testing a lower trend line that connects the low from March 17 and the low from March 18. (see red numbered circles) Admittedly the price did move below that line over the last 4 hours of trading, but momentum could not be established. Buyers seem to be taking some profit. That may keep a bid underneath with stops on a break.

