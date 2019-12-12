EURUSD tests support swing area. Bounces.
Technical Analysis
The 1.1100 to 1.1115 area was tested and bounced
The EURUSD moved down to test the 1.1110-15 swing area (highs from December 4 and December 6) and found buyers on the 1st test (see earlier post outlining the area as he support/risk for longs). Stay above keeps the buyers more in control. Move below and there could be further liquidation/selling.
The 1.1096 is the midpoint of the move up from last Friday's low. Below that the 100 hour moving average at 1.1086 and 200 hour moving average at 1.10829 are other downside target on further weakness.