EURUSD tests the low from last week (and low for January too)

The low from last week and the month is at 1.1084.

The EURUSD is continuing the move to the downside and in the process has moved within a if you pips of the low from last week at 1.10843. The low price just ticked to 1.10857. The low price is also the low price for the month of January.









On a break, traders will be looking toward the 100 day moving average at 1.10632. Below that is the upward sloping trend line at 1.1053 (and moving higher)

