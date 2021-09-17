EURUSD tests the lows for the week

Dollar buying as yields move higher and stocks move lower

The EURUSD it is testing the lows for the week reached yesterday at 1.1750 as US yields move higher and stocks move lower. The NASDAQ index and S&P index are now down -0.54%. The 10 year yield is up 3.9 basis points at 1.3700%.









The pair is now below the 61.8% retracement at 1.1757. The next targets are the swing lows from August 27 at 1.1742 and 1.17346. Below that the the pair will target the swing area between 1.1723 and 1.17264.







