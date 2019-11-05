EURUSD tests the next support target

Below the lows from the last two weeks though

The EURUSD has moved below the double bottom from the last two weeks at 1.1073 area.. However, in the move back lower, it is running into another cluster of support at the 1.10626 area. At that level are swing highs from October 11, swing lows from October 16 and 17 and the 61.8% of the move up from the October 15 low.













If support does hold, dip buyers will need to see a move back above the 1.1073 level to give some comfort.





A move below the 1.10626 level would keep the seller in control with the bearish train next targeting the 200 bar MA on the 4 hour at 1.1042 level.