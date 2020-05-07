EURUSD tests upper swing area. Will the sellers show up?

Swing low tested earlier

The EURUSD tested a lower swing area earlier in the day at the 1.07556-633 area. Sellers could not push the price to and through the area. So sellers turned buyers and the price moved higher.









Now the price has moved up to a upper swing area between 1.0832 and 1.0840. The price I just moved to 1.0833. Will the sellers now enter to cap the rally?





Risk can be defined and limited against the area. Sellers/profit takers could lean.





However, if there is a break above, I would expect sellers to shift back to buying, and a rotation toward the 38.2% and the falling 100 and 200 hour moving averages. They come in at 1.0862 – 699 area.







Decision time for the market.

