EUR/USD threatens highest close since August

EUR/USD up 80 pips today





EUR/USD remains near the best levels of the day, up 82 pips to 1.1180. If it can hold at these levels, that would be the highest close since August 12. Importantly, it would also be a weekly close.





On an intraday basis the euro is trading at the best levels aside from a short-term spike on December 13. The October 21 high of 1.1179 is also notable.





The euro is in a well-defined downtrend but has made a series of higher lows since hitting 1.0870 in September. A break above 1.12 could be the start of a genuine retracement.

