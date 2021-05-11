EURUSD tilts to the downside. Can it stick?

Stay below or move back above 1.2150?

The EURUSD this week has traded in a 1.21247 to 1.2177 range. Today, there was a quick peek below the lower extreme to 1.21224. That break did not last long. At the high, there was a quick peek above the higher extreme to 1.21811. That break did not last long as well.













In between is a swing area around the 1.2150 area (give or take a pip). The price just peeked below that level for the 2nd time in the NY session. The question now is "Can the sellers keep the push below the level and tilt the bias in the short term at least, more to the downside?