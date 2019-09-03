EUR/USD tracks lower amid firmer dollar, threatens larger downside break

EUR/USD trades at fresh lows this year, below key trendline support @ 1.0953

Price is holding around 1.0930 levels currently amid a firmer dollar to start the session and that sees sellers threaten a break below the key trendline support @ 1.0953.





If sellers manage that this week, it opens up a slippery slope to the downside for the pair ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision on 12 September next week.





In terms of key support levels, there isn't much else at play at the moment as price hovers below the 1.1000 handle. Of note today, there are large expiries around 1.0945-50 so that may potentially help to limit any downside for the time being.





That said, keep an eye on the pound in all of this as any heightened risks of a no-deal Brexit need not only hurt the quid but it also has potential negative spillover effects to the single currency as well.





As EUR/USD continues to track lower towards 1.09, it will give sellers added conviction to look for a move towards 1.05-06 levels and there isn't much to stop them in their tracks judging by the technical levels seen above.



