EURUSD traders battle within a more narrow range now

Has some trouble against an old swing area









The EURUSD in the NY session moved lower into defined support at the 1.11639 area. At that level is the 38.2% and the swing high from last week.









The rally off the lows took the price into a resistance swing area going back to early July in the 1.1199 to 1.1207 area. Traders used that area to stall the rally (high reached 1.1205). The "old" swing level became resistance.



The price action is quieting down as the day moves tower the close, but technically, those two areas are now defining levels for traders. A move below the 1.1163 area should be more bearish. A move above 1.1207 should be more bullish.