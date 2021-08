CPI ahead

The EURUSD is looking for the next shove. Traders are waiting for the CPI data with key support between 1.1694 and 1.17035 holding so far. The 1.1694 level is the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 low. The 1.17035 was a low price from March 31. The low price today reached 1.17053. A shove below that level should be more bearish with additional momentum on a break.